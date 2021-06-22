UrduPoint.com
Seven Of A Family Killed In Chamkani Firing

Tue 22nd June 2021

Seven of a family killed in Chamkani firing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :At least seven members of a family including three brothers and women were killed when armed assailants attacked a house in Chooha Gujar area of Chamkani, on the outskirts of the city here on Tuesday.

According to ASP Chamkani, Ahmad Zubair Cheema, the assailants attacked a house owned by Ibrahim over a property dispute and started indiscriminate firing on people present at the house.

As a result of massive firing seven members of the family identified as Banu (30) wife of Ibrahim, Salman (8), Jalal (6), Saleem (12), sons of Ibrahim, Habibullah (56), the brother of Ibrahim, Shakila, the wife of Habibullah and a 2-year-old girl Saima were killed on the scene.

The assailants managed to flee the scene after the killing spree.

The bodies were taken to KMC for medico legal procedure and later shifted to the native areas for burial.

A large contingent of Chamkani police soon after receiving the information reached the site of the incident and started a search operation in the area, So far, police said four suspects have been taken into custody and were being interrogated.

