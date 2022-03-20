UrduPoint.com

Seven Of A Family Killed In Road Accident On Indus Highway

Published March 20, 2022

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :At least seven persons of a family were killed including three children, and 12 passengers got injured when the coach collided with a car on the Indus Highway due to over speeding.

According to the Motorway Police, rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted four dead bodies and the injured to the nearby hospital where three more succumbed to their injuries.

Police informed that the seven deceased including three children belonged to the same family who were traveling from Juhi area of Dadu district to Hyderabad by car.

Police said the deceased have been identified as Ismail Laghari, Ali Nawaz Laghari, Muhammad Mithal Laghari, Humera Laghari and children Mian Dino Laghari, Zahid Hussain Laghari and Ali Shabir Laghari.

The police said the coach driver escaped from the scene of the accident.



