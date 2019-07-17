UrduPoint.com
Seven Of A Family Killed In Sheikhupura Roof Collapse

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 11:10 AM

Seven of a family killed in Sheikhupura roof collapse

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Seven members of a family were killed when roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in Kot Abdul Malik, a tehsil of Sheikhupura on late Tuesday night.

According to Rescue teams, a roof of a house collapsed in Kot Abdul Malik due to heavy monsoon rain, trapping seven persons under the debris.

Rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved the dead bodies from the rubble.

The deceased were identified as Kamran, his wife Kausar and their five children Bisma, Abdullah, Bait Ullah, Alisha and Muqaddas.

