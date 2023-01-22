UrduPoint.com

Seven Of Family Burnt In Hazro Gas Leakage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2023 | 07:50 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Seven of a family including a 16 months old baby boy were burnt after a house caught fire due to gas leakage in Haroon village near Hazro town of Attok on Sunday, police and rescue sources said.

District Emergency Officer Ali Hasnain told the reporters that when the house woman Sughra switched on the stove, a ball of fire engulfed the house.

As result, the roof of the house caved in and all the seven members of the family came under the debris. The victims included the lady, her 46 years old husband Sultan, 7 years old daughter Haniya, 6 years old daughter Manhil, 5 years old daughter Umme Hani, 4 years old daughter Manahil and 16 months old baby boy Hasnain.

Later, locals and rescue 1122 officials retrieved the victims and shifted them to tehsil headquarters hospital Hazro. Those who were critically injured were moved to the Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi, he told.

