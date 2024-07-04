Seven of family die as van falls into ditch in Haripur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Seven people of the same family were killed and ten others sustained critical injuries when a van carrying them fell into a deep ravine in Haripur in the wee hours of Thursday.

The family was traveling from the Swabi Meera area to Islamabad airport when it plunged into a gorge while navigating a sharp turn.

Seven people died instantly and ten others sustained critical injuries.

Rescue teams promptly arrived at the scene after being notified and transported the deceased and injured to the hospital. Rescue sources reported that many of the injured were in critical condition.

It merits mention here that the high rate of fatal traffic accidents in the area is attributed to poor road conditions, poorly maintained vehicles, and reckless driving.

APP/vak