Seven of same family killed in a house

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Seven members of a family killed here on Tuesday when armed men entered their house in Chamkani area and opened fire at them.

Police said that incident seem to be a personal enmity in which women and children were also killed.

Police have shifted dead bodies to the hospital to complete legal formalities and started search operation in the area in which four suspected people have been arrested and shifted to police stations for further investigation.