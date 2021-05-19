Seven old technology brick kilns sealed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :District administration launched crackdown and sealed seven old technology brick kilns at Qadirpur Raan area here on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Sadar Adnan Badar while environment department and police participated.

AC Sadar said that the time was given to brick kiln owners for shifting brick kilns on zigzag technology. The brick kiln owners installed blur but didn't activated it while bricks were also being filled on traditional ways instead of zigzag technology.

The brick kiln owners were trying to deceive and added that black smoke is polluting the environment.

He said that there would be given no permission to run brick kilns on old technology.