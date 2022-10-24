Seven outlaws arrested

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :District police arrested five members of a dacoit gang as well as two drug pushers and recovered cash,illegal weapons,narcotics from their possession.

Police said here on Monday that Mustafabad raiding team during an ongoing crackdown arrested five members of 'Shani' dacoit gang and recovered cash amounting to Rs 100,000,illegal weapons,four motorcycles and 10 mobile phones from them.

Meanwhile,Saddar police arrested two drug pushers --Amanat and Arshad ,and recovered 2.5 kg charas from them,besides registering a case.

Further investigation was underway.