Seven Outlaws Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published July 09, 2023 | 04:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Police arrested seven alleged criminals on Sunday and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.
Police said that during continued drive against drug-peddlers and criminals, the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested the alleged criminals and recovered 1140-gram hashish, 20 bottles of liquor and three guns of 12-bore from them.
The accused were identified as Naveed, Akhtar, Shoukat, Sadique, Waqar, Bilal and Luqman.
Cases were registered against them.