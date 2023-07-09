Seven outlaws arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Police arrested seven alleged criminals on Sunday and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police said that during continued drive against drug-peddlers and criminals, the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested the alleged criminals and recovered 1140-gram hashish, 20 bottles of liquor and three guns of 12-bore from them.

The accused were identified as Naveed, Akhtar, Shoukat, Sadique, Waqar, Bilal and Luqman.

Cases were registered against them.