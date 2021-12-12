UrduPoint.com

Seven Outlaws Arrested During Crackdown

12th December 2021

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Police have arrested seven outlaws and recovered illegal weapons, liquor and valuables from their possession here Sunday, informed a police spokesman.

Pirwadhi police arrested two accused Haroon Khan and Zabata Khan and recovered 2 pistols 30 bore from their possession.

Similarly, Morgah police arrested two accused Yasir Fida and Mohammad Amir and recovered 2 pistols 30 bore from their custody.

While, Chuntra police held two accused Mubeen Gul and Irfan Gul and recovered 2 rifles 12 bore from their possession.

Race Course police arrested accused Kashif Masih and recovered 4 liters of liquor from his possession. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

Divisional SPs said that strict action should be taken against those who possess illegal weapons and involved in criminal activities.

