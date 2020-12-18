Seven outlaws arrested in sargodha

The police here arrested seven accused and recovered narcotics as well as illegal weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The police here arrested seven accused and recovered narcotics as well as illegal weapons from their possession. Police sources said on Friday that during ongoing drive against drug sellers and illegal weapon holders the teams of different police stations of district conducted raids and nabbed seven criminals.

They recovered 1.23 kg Hashish, 3 pistols 30 bore, 2 guns 12 bore and 1 rifle 8mm from them.

The accused were identified as--Shoaib Nasir, Mazhar Iqbal, Amir Shahzad, Gull Muhammad, Muhammad Fayyaz, Najibullah and Muhammad Shahid.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.