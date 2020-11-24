UrduPoint.com
Seven Outlaws Arrested, Liquor Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 01:07 PM

Seven outlaws arrested, liquor seized

Police have arrested seven accused and recovered liquor and weapons from their possessions

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Police have arrested seven accused and recovered liquor and weapons from their possessions.

Police sources said here on Tuesday that during ongoing drive against drug sellers and weapons handlers in the district, the teams of different police stations conducted raids at various areas within their jurisdiction and arrested seven accused and recovered 470 liter of liquor, 800 gm hash, two guns 12 bore, one riffle 8 mm, one riffle 444 bore and one pistol 30 bore from them.

They were identified-- Safeer Hussain, Muhammad Ijaz,Yasir Abbas, Amir Abbas, Numan Ali, Nasir and Azhar Abbas.

Police had registered cases against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

