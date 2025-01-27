Seven outlaws arrested, stolen items recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The Dera police have arrested seven criminals involved in robbery, theft and murder cases recovering millions of rupees cash, stolen mobile phones and murder weapons from them.

This was informed by District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada while addressing a press conference here at his office on Monday.

The DPO informed that the arrested accused have confessed to their involvement in multiple incidents of robbery and theft in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, and other areas including stealing gold ornaments and other valuables worth millions of rupees.

He said that a body of 34-year-old Ramzan son of Ameer Umar, a resident of Kacha Malli-khel, who was murdered found near the CRBC canal in the jurisdiction of Kirri Khaisour police station. The mobile phone of the deceased was also missing.

After which a police team under the leadership of the SP was formed to probe the matter. The team, using geo-fencing and mobile data analysis, arrested the prime suspect named Adnan, son of Abdul Majeed within 24 hours of the crime.

The murder weapon and the victim’s broken mobile phone were also recovered from the arrested accused.

In another case, the DPO said, the police have traced a dacoit gang involved in several theft and dacoity cases arresting its ringleader named Shakirullah alias Fida Mehsud, hailing from Sararogha, South Waziristan.

The gang was involved in looting the buses and other vehicles on Bannu road. The gang was traced through a mobile phone which was snatched from a passenger belonging to Balochistan during a dacoity incident took place here in the limits of Yarik police station.

The police also traced other accused of the gang, however, their Names were not disclosed yet so that they could also be arrested at earliest.

The arrested gang confessed to their involvement in a series of high-profile robberies, including stealing Rs 18 million cash, 25 Tolas of gold jewelry, a tractor, and mobile phones from Tank.

Furthermore, the district police chief emphasized that the police were committed to combating crime and terrorism from across the district. He said protection of citizens’ lives and property would be ensured.

He said that more check posts were being established to enhance security.

The DPO said that polio was a life threatening disease which could be cured through public cooperation. He said the police were providing security to polio teams and would continue the same.

APP/akt