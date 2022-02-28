Seven outlaws arrested; weapons and cash recovered

Islamabad Police have arrested seven outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered weapons and looted cash, a police spokesman said on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested seven outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered weapons and looted cash, a police spokesman said on Monday.

He said that massive crackdown against criminal elements was going on full swing following the orders of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas.

According to the details, Koral police team has arrested three accused namely Sajjad, Aaqib and Shahi and recovered cash worth Rs 300,000 and weapons used in crime. The accused had looted a citizen at gunpoint. Further investigation is underway from them.

Furthermore, Secretariat police have arrested an accused namely Daud and recovered a 30 bore pistol with ammunition.

Tarnol police have arrested two accused including one drug peddlers identified as Shafqat Ullah and Waqas and recovered 1605 gram heroin and one 30 bore pistol with ammunition. Likewise, Industrial Area police have arrested an accused namely Muhammad Shahid alias Gogi and recovered a 30 bore pistol. Cases against all the arrested accused were registered and further investigation is underway.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the performance of police and directed all zonal officers to intensify the crackdown against criminals. "Safety and security of the citizens is our first priority and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard" he reiterated.