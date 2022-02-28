UrduPoint.com

Seven Outlaws Arrested; Weapons And Cash Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2022 | 07:46 PM

Seven outlaws arrested; weapons and cash recovered

Islamabad Police have arrested seven outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered weapons and looted cash, a police spokesman said on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested seven outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered weapons and looted cash, a police spokesman said on Monday.

He said that massive crackdown against criminal elements was going on full swing following the orders of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas.

According to the details, Koral police team has arrested three accused namely Sajjad, Aaqib and Shahi and recovered cash worth Rs 300,000 and weapons used in crime. The accused had looted a citizen at gunpoint. Further investigation is underway from them.

Furthermore, Secretariat police have arrested an accused namely Daud and recovered a 30 bore pistol with ammunition.

Tarnol police have arrested two accused including one drug peddlers identified as Shafqat Ullah and Waqas and recovered 1605 gram heroin and one 30 bore pistol with ammunition. Likewise, Industrial Area police have arrested an accused namely Muhammad Shahid alias Gogi and recovered a 30 bore pistol. Cases against all the arrested accused were registered and further investigation is underway.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the performance of police and directed all zonal officers to intensify the crackdown against criminals. "Safety and security of the citizens is our first priority and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard" he reiterated.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Criminals All From

Recent Stories

National Assembly body approves MoHW budgetary pro ..

National Assembly body approves MoHW budgetary proposals for year 2022-23

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan among top ten countries affected by clima ..

Pakistan among top ten countries affected by climate change in last 20 years

12 minutes ago
 British Church's Archbishop, envoy call on COAS

British Church's Archbishop, envoy call on COAS

12 minutes ago
 Gurbaz, Rashid shine in Afghanistan win over Bangl ..

Gurbaz, Rashid shine in Afghanistan win over Bangladesh

12 minutes ago
 Russia's Lavrov cancels trip to UN in Geneva: offi ..

Russia's Lavrov cancels trip to UN in Geneva: official

26 minutes ago
 China opposes use of sanction to solve problems: W ..

China opposes use of sanction to solve problems: Wang Wenbin

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>