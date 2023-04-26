UrduPoint.com

Seven Outlaws Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2023 | 06:38 PM

Dera police during a successful operation against criminal elements arrested seven accused, including 2 proclaimed offenders and recovered hashish, stolen items and illegal weapons from their possession

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Dera police during a successful operation against criminal elements arrested seven accused, including 2 proclaimed offenders and recovered hashish, stolen items and illegal weapons from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, on the directives of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, Shaheed Nawab police, under the leadership of SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar and SHO Aslam Khan, arrested the accused Rais Khan, a resident of Rahmanikhel and recovered a 30-bore pistol and 05 cartridges. Whereas, the other accused Saifullah, a resident of Rahmanikhel was arrested after recovery of a pistol of 30 bore and 05 cartridges.

In the second action, Shaheed Nawab police arrested 02 proclaimed offenders Junaid Ahmed, a resident of Rahmanikhel and Sultan Sikander, a resident of Wanda Umar Khan.

The arrested accused were wanted by local police in attempt to murder cases.

Similarly, SHO Paharpur Ataullah Khan arrested the accused Muhammad Hafeez, a resident of Mohalla Sultania Paharpur and recovered 02 pistols of 30 bore with 03 cartridges from him.

Whereas, SHO Dera Town police station Khalid Javed Lashari arrested the accused Tariq, a resident of Nai Abadi and recovered stolen items from his possession. While Bustan was arrested and 340 grams of hashish was recovered from him.

The police registered separate cases against all arrested accused and started further investigations.

