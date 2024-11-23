Seven Outlaws Arrested, Weapons Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Saturday apprehended seven criminals involved in various illegal activities, including drug trafficking and possession of illegal weapons, a large cache of drugs, weapons, and ammunition was recovered from their possession.
A public relations officer told APP that the Islamabad Police Bara Kahu, Phulgran and Women police station teams took legal action against the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons. He said police teams also recovered 1013 grams of hashish and two 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession. Moreover, 04 absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours
SSP Operations Islamabad said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace.
Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.
Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, and emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Awards for farmers over wheat cultivation2 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 96,500 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
Digital Safar Program: 1,500 teachers to be trained next week11 minutes ago
-
AC holds open court, hears public complaints12 minutes ago
-
SRSO observed Universal Children Day in Sukkur22 minutes ago
-
NSICT&R, first govt cancer hospital to offer modern facilities: health ministers22 minutes ago
-
Smog: 61,024 respiratory diseases cases reported in single day22 minutes ago
-
3 arrested over aerial firing, weapons recovered31 minutes ago
-
Tarar rules out any negotiations rumours with PTI32 minutes ago
-
ICT Police arrest 69 absconders involved in heinous crimes32 minutes ago
-
Police nab seven drug dealers during crackdown32 minutes ago
-
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest35 minutes ago