Seven outlaws arrested, weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Saturday apprehended seven criminals involved in various illegal activities, including drug trafficking and possession of illegal weapons, a large cache of drugs, weapons, and ammunition was recovered from their possession.

A public relations officer told APP that the Islamabad Police Bara Kahu, Phulgran and Women police station teams took legal action against the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons. He said police teams also recovered 1013 grams of hashish and two 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession. Moreover, 04 absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours

SSP Operations Islamabad said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace.

Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, and emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.

/APP-rzr-mkz