Seven outlaws arrested, weapons seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Police have arrested seven outlaws including a proclaimed offender and recovered weapons from their possession. According to police sources here on Saturday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, police teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 06 weapons holders and recovered 2 Pistols 30 bore, 1 Rifle 444 bore, 1 Rifle 7 mm and 2 gun 12 bore from them.

The police also arrested a proclaimed offender and recovered weapons from. The arrested were identified as Azhar, Muhammad Shaban,Muhammad Waseem, Umer Hayyat, Shahid Mehmood, Zain Ali and Ali Hassan. Police have registeredseparate cases and started investigation.