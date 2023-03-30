Seven outlaws held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The police smashed two dacoits gangs and arrested their seven members during the last 24 hours.

A police report said here Thursday that Nishatabad police conducted raids in Chak No 100-JB and Kalma Chowk near Small Industrial Estate.

Police arrested the accused Tahir Mahmood alias Mooda, Muhammad Imtiaz, Abdul Razaq, Irfan alias Katta and Bilal Asgar.

Police recovered 5 pistols, 3 motorcycles, cash and cell phones and sent them behind bars.

Mansoorabad police conducted a raid in Amin Town and arrested two criminals Danial and his accomplice. Police recovered two pistols and a motorcycle from them.

During initial interrogation, the outlaws confessed to have committed crimes in the limits of various police stations.