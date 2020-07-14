Seven outlaws held, 4.3 kg hash seized

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Police arrested seven accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police said on Tuesday that during ongoing drive against criminals and drug pushers,the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested seven drug pushers and criminals, recovered 4.

380 kg hash,35 litres liquor and four pistols 30 bore from them. They were identified as-- Saifullah, Zaheer, Ghulam Abbas, Muhammad Nadeem, Muhammad Fiyaz, Shahid Hussain and Muhammad Irfan.

Police registered separate cases.