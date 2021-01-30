UrduPoint.com
Seven Outlaws Held; Arms, Drugs Recovered In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 03:51 PM

Seven outlaws held; arms, drugs recovered in peshawar

District police in a search operation arrested seven criminals and recovered arms, drugs from their possession, said police on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :District police in a search operation arrested seven criminals and recovered arms, drugs from their possession, said police on Saturday.

The police raided in different areas of the city at their places and arrested seven persons wanted to police in many cases and recovered three Kalashnikov, one rifle and one kilogram ice from their possession.

The police registered the case and started investigation.

