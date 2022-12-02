UrduPoint.com

Seven Outlaws Held, Drugs And Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2022 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Islamabad police on Friday apprehended seven outlaws from different areas and recovered drugs and weapons along with ammunition from their possession, police said.

According to details, Kohsar police arrested a drug peddler namely Jamshed, and recovered 1,340 gram of heroin from his possession. Bani Gala police arrested an accused namely Jamal-u-Din and recovered one 30-bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

Similarly, the Tarnol police arrested an accused namely Mir Rehman, and recovered 1,070 gram of heroin from his possession.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested two accused namely Waseem Akram and Ayam Khan and recovered one 30-bore pistol along with ammunition and one dagger from their possession.

Noon police arrested a person Zabi Ullah for his alleged involvement in decanting gas in a cylinder illegally. Moreover, a proclaimed offender was also held who was wanted by police for his involvement in a criminal case of heinous nature.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

