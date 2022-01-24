UrduPoint.com

Seven Outlaws Held; Stolen Motorbikes, Narcotics Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Seven outlaws held; stolen motorbikes, narcotics recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested seven outlaws including two drug pushers from different areas of the city and recovered five stolen motorbikes, narcotics, weapons and ammunition.

According to a news release following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas renewed efforts were underway to curb crime, bootlegging and drug peddling activities in the city.

A police team under the supervision of SP Rural-Zone Zia Uddin Ahmed, SDPO Koral Abid Ikram, SHO Koral Police Station,Sub-Inspector Azeem Mihas, ASIs Afzal Bajwa, Muhammad Sabbir along with others arrested three bike lifters namely Abdullah, Abdul Rehman and Danyal and recovered five stolen motorbikes from their possession. Five case have been registered against them in koral police station.

Furthermore police teams of Bhara Kahu and Nilor have arrested two drug dealers namely Muhammad Raiz and Muhammad Ikhlaq and More than 2.

5 kg of hashish was recovered from their possession. While Bhara khau police arrested two accused Asad and Shafiq involved in aerial firing and recovered arm ammunition from them.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons.

The IGP directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities. He said that Islamabad Police would also safeguard its youth from various evils like use of drugs and ensure brighter future of them.

He said that it is collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.

Related Topics

Firing Islamabad Police Police Station Drugs Alert Criminals All From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

3 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

3 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

2 hours ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

2 hours ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.