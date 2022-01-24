Seven outlaws held; stolen motorbikes, narcotics recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested seven outlaws including two drug pushers from different areas of the city and recovered five stolen motorbikes, narcotics, weapons and ammunition.

According to a news release following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas renewed efforts were underway to curb crime, bootlegging and drug peddling activities in the city.

A police team under the supervision of SP Rural-Zone Zia Uddin Ahmed, SDPO Koral Abid Ikram, SHO Koral Police Station,Sub-Inspector Azeem Mihas, ASIs Afzal Bajwa, Muhammad Sabbir along with others arrested three bike lifters namely Abdullah, Abdul Rehman and Danyal and recovered five stolen motorbikes from their possession. Five case have been registered against them in koral police station.

Furthermore police teams of Bhara Kahu and Nilor have arrested two drug dealers namely Muhammad Raiz and Muhammad Ikhlaq and More than 2.

5 kg of hashish was recovered from their possession. While Bhara khau police arrested two accused Asad and Shafiq involved in aerial firing and recovered arm ammunition from them.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons.

The IGP directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities. He said that Islamabad Police would also safeguard its youth from various evils like use of drugs and ensure brighter future of them.

He said that it is collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.