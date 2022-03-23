UrduPoint.com

Seven Outlaws Held; Valuables Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2022 | 09:39 PM

Islamabad police have arrested seven outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered valuables and weapons, a police spokesman said on Wednesday

He said that following the orders of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas a massive crackdown against criminals was in full swing in the city.

According to the details, a police team of Sabzi Mandi police station headed by SHO Sabzi Mandi Ishtiaq Hussain Shah along with other officials apprehended an accused namely Sajad Ali involved in theft and recovered stolen gold rings, mobile phone and cash.

Furthermore, a team of Tarnol police station headed by SHO Tarnol Muhammad Iqbal Gujjar with other officials arrested an accused Bani Amin and recovered one stolen Rickshaw, motorbike and other valuables. The accused had been previously challaned in vehicle lifting cases.

Likewise, Ramna police team arrested a drug pusher namely Muhammad Awais alias Lucky and recovered 1840 gram heroine from his possession.

It also recovered one motorbike from an accused Shehzad Khan.

Sihala police recovered a 30 bore pistol with ammunition from an accused Muhammad Zohaib.

Karachi Company police arrested an accused Aqib Ali during special checking and recovered a 30 bore pistol with ammunition. The police team also arrested a drug peddler namely Javed Masih during special checking and recovered 1200 gram heroin.

Cases against all the arrested accused have been registered and further investigation is underway.

Inspector General Islamabad Police Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated this performance and further directed all the zonal officers to intensify the security in their respective areas and arrest the criminals involved in various crimes and recover looted items.

