Seven Outlaws Held; Valuables Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2022 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Islamabad Police have apprehended seven outlaws including burglars and bike lifters and recovered looted items.

A team of Bani Gala Police headed by SHO Malik Rasheed Ahmed, comprising SI Muhammad Shareef, ASIs Muhammad Ali Shah, Tanveer Hussain, and others arrested the accused with use of latest technology and human resource, said a news release here on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Faizan Sadiq, Hassan and Zar Wali, recovering one 30 bore pistol with ammunition and stolen items worth Rs.

3,00,000.

Cases were registered against the accused and investigation was underway.

Bhara Kahu police arrested an accused namely Saleem Khan S/o Hakeem Khan and recovered a motorcycle worth Rs 60,000 from his possession.

Margalla police arrested a motorcycle lifter and recovered a bike from his possession.

It may be mentioned here that, IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas had categorically ordered all zonal officers to curb crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting innocent people.

