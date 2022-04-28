UrduPoint.com

Seven Outlaws Including Drug Peddlers Rounded Up In Capital

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Seven outlaws including drug peddlers rounded up in Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Islamabad police have claimed of arresting seven outlaws including three drug peddlers from different areas of the city and recovered 1110 gram hashish, four pistols with ammunition, a police spokesman told on Thursday.

He said that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas had ordered crackdown against criminals including those involved in drug peddling and looting people. Following these orders, SSP (Operations) Faisal Kamran directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

According to the details, a PS Shams Colony police team arrested two drug peddlers namely Raja Gul and Bahadur Khan and recovered 900 gram hashish from their possession.

Similarly, PS Margala police arrested a drug peddler namely Rafay and recovered 210 gram hashish from his possession.

Moreover, PS Bhara Kahu Police team arrested an accused namely Mehtab during snap checking and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. PS Sihala police team arrested the accused namely Hammad and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Furthermore, PS Khana and Noon police teams arrested two accused during checking namely Subhan and Hamza and recovered two 30 bore pistols.

Cases against all the nominated accused have been registered and further investigation is underway.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated this overall performance of the police teams and further ordered to intensify the crackdown. "Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard" he added.

