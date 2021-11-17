UrduPoint.com

Seven Outlaws Nabbed, Drugs, Liquor Recovered

The Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against liquor and drugs rounded up seven persons from different areas and recovered 910 grams hashish, 13 liters liquor and other items from their possession

According to the police spokesman, New Town, Saddar Wah, Chontra, Murree, Bani, and Airport police held Muhammad Naseer, Khalid Mehmood, Shahid, Imran Hussain, Samoal Masih, Muhammad Idrees and Mubeen Bahadar for having 910 grams hashish, 13 liters liquor and other items from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations were underway, he added.

Division Superintendent of Police appreciated police teams and directed them to continue operation against lawbreakers

