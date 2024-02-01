Seven Pakistani Firms To Participate In US Power Sports Trade Show
Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Seven Pakistani companies are set to make a maiden appearance in AIM Expo- North America's biggest power sports trade show being held from February 6-8.
To be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the Expo would also mark the presence of Pakistani firms at the Pakistan Pavilion to be established with the collaboration of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and the Consulate General of Pakistan in Los Angeles.
AIMExpo is the single most important event for the North American power sports Industry that brings together industry, media and dealers in a single arena to provide them a comprehensive B2B platform.
It connects businesses to accelerate opportunities among exhibiting brands, distributors, manufacturers and dealers.
Separately, Ambassador of Pakistan in Vietnam Samina Mehtab hosted a dinner for Vietnamese businesspersons to explore the potential of increasing the export of agricultural products from Pakistan to Vietnam.
Meanwhile, Pakistan's Ambassador in Bahrain Saqib Rauf called on President of RCSI Bahrain Sameer Otoom to discuss potential avenues of cooperation.
The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) Bahrain is a constituent university of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland focusing on health and research.
