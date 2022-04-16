Seven Pakistani Soldiers Die in Terrorist Attack Near Afghan Border - Military

Seven Pakistani soldiers have died in a terrorist attack near the border with Afghanistan, the country's armed forces said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) Seven Pakistani soldiers have died in a terrorist attack near the border with Afghanistan, the country's armed forces said on Friday.

"On 14 April 2022, terrorists ambushed a military convoy near Pak-Afghan border in general area Isham, North Waziristan District. Own troops initiated a prompt response, effectively engaged and killed 4 terrorists.

However, during intense exchange of fire, 7 soldiers embraced Shahadat (martyrdom)," the military's public relations organization said in a statement.

A mop-up operation is underway to eliminate the remaining militants, according to the authorities.

In 2021, the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) led a major offensive in Afghanistan during the withdrawal of the US troops from the country and took over Kabul in August. In September, the radical group established an interim government.