Seven Panahgah officials punished for failure to provide hygienic meals to beneficiaries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Punitive action was taken against seven officers for failure in providing hygienic meal and clean environment to inmates of Panahgah of the Federal capital.

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Managing Director, Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokar ordered placing one Director as Officer on Special Duty, serving charge sheets to four assistant directors and transferring two other assistant directors to other cities after finding unhygienic meal, environment and poor services during his visit to Panahgah in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, PBM MD vowed ensuring zero tolerance regarding the negligence in the arrangements and services in Panahgah Centers.

In order to ensure the efficient monitoring system and security, surveillance cameras have been installed in Panahgah premises, whereas, Online Monitoring Checklist App is also being introduced.

In this regard, an Advisory Committee on Panahgah, comprising of well experienced and remarkable personalities, has also been formulated, to value the third party evaluation.

PBM was also working to formulate the effective policy for the sustainability and durability of the initiative. In order to enhance the food quality, PBM was also promoting public private partnership involving other donor agencies in this noble cause as well.

Since the winter season was approaching, hot bath facility and warm blankets along with the sleeping bags would also be provided to inmates at night in Panahgahs.

He said PBM was committed to provide quality services in the Panahgahs by providing hygienic meals in neat and clean environment while giving respect to the beneficiaries.