Seven Passengers Hospitalized After Bus-van Collision
Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2024 | 07:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Seven passengers suffered injuries after a collision between a bus and a mini coach, they were riding collided at Adda Hussain Shah, near Chowk Sarwar Shaheed in Kot Addu district on Thursday.
Rescue 1122 spokesperson described over-speeding, and carelessness as the reason behind the accident.
The bus, travelling from Layyah to Multan and the van moving from opposite direction, collided near Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.
Rescue 1122 control room sent support vehicles and rescuers from Kot Addu and Chowk Sarwar Shaheed centers and they reached the site within eleven minutes after the information was conveyed.
Rescuers found seven passengers injured and shifted all of them to THQ hospital Chowk Sarwar Shaheed after first aid treatment.
