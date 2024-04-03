Seven Patwaris of Bahawalpur district promoted to Girdawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The Departmental Promotion Committee reviewed cases regarding the promotion of Patwaris to the post of Girdawar which approved the promotion of seven patwaris to the position of Girdawar.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Anwar Jappa chaired a meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee in the committee room of his office.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Mohammad Sarwar, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Naeem Sadiq Cheema, and representatives from the board of Revenue were present at the meeting.