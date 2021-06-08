UrduPoint.com
Seven People Booked Over Attack On MPA Jugnu Mohsin

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 03:04 PM

Seven people booked over attack on MPA Jugnu Mohsin

The lawmaker who was elected as Member of the Provincial Assembly from the PP-184 (Okara-II) constituency came under attack when she along with her convoy was her way to a public rally at Hujra Mor.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2021) Punjab Police booked seven people over attack on Punjab Assembly MPA Jugnu Mohsin in Okara.

The attack was carried out when Mohsin along with her convoy was travelling to the area for a pubic rally. However, the lawmaker and the people with her remained safe.

Hafiz Irfan Hussain who came under attack at Hujra Shah Muqeem more moved an application for registration of FIR.

According to the FIR, two of the suspects were carrying weapons, two had sticks and two others were carrying stones. The suspects had fired upon the convoy and broken the windows of the car with the sticks.

The complainant said that the MPA had received warnings on social media that she would be attacked if she came out to visit. The police said that two suspects Mukhtar and Sultan were arrested.

Reacting to the attack, Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said, “this is terrorism,”.

She said, “ the culprits must be caught and dealt with strictly under the law. Absolutely unacceptable. This is terrorism,”.

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and Amnesty International’s South Asia office also condemned the attack.

HRCP said, “HRCP strongly condemns the attack on journalist and writer Jugnu Mohsin,”.

It said that it was relieved to hear that the MPA was safe, and asked the authorities to book the attackers.

Amnesty International said that the attack was a “glaring reminder” for the "authorities to act on threats made against women online,”.

Jugnu Mohsin whose real name is Syeda Maimanat Mohsin was elected as Member of the Provincial Assembly from the PP-184 (Okara-II) constituency. She fought election independently and won the seat.

