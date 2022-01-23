Seven People Dead, 16 Injured After Heavy Rains in Northwest Pakistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2022) At least seven people were killed and 16 injured in rainstorms in Pakistan's northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Xinhua reported, citing the provincial disaster management authorities.

Women and children were reportedly among those killed by landslides and roof collapses caused by heavy rain since Friday. At least 19 houses and buildings were partially damaged or completely destroyed, Xinhua said.

Rescue operations are currently underway. Authorities have cleared several roads blocked by landslides, the news said.