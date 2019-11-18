UrduPoint.com
Seven People Died After Boat Capsized In Satlug River

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 11:51 AM

Seven people died after boat capsized in Satlug river

The locals say that the death toll may rise as around 30 people were travelling on the boat.

OKARA:(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18ths, 2019) At least seven people died after a boat carrying around 30 people including women and children capsized in Satlug river in Okara district here on Monday morning, the sources said.
The incident took place in Malehu Sheikh area of Okara district on Monday morning.

The local people helped the victims by their own as no rescue service reached there for thier help. According to the locals, the death toll may rise as around 30 people including women and children were there on the boat.


"Seven bodies have been taken out from the river and there is fear of more deaths," said Muhammad Aslam, a local resident. He said the boat is the only source for the local people to cross the river for their jobs and work.

