Seven people died by COVID-19 at ATH Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :The lethal third wave of Coronavirus Sunday took seven more lives during the last 24 hours at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad.

According to the ATH spokesperson, during the last 24 hours three Coronavirus patients including Raheem Dad, Farooq Khan, Nargis Bibi, Abdul Rehman residents of Abbottabad, Ghulam Rabani resident Battagram, Sajida Bibi and Muhammad Ibrahim residents of Mansehra.

79 Coronavirus patients were admitted to the COVID-19 ward at ATH Abbottabad where 11 were at COVID-19 ICU while 12 of them were in critical condition.

Like other parts of the country strict lockdown has been imposed all over the Hazara division where markets, bazaars and public transport has been closed. Masses were directed to stay at home and stay safe.