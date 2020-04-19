UrduPoint.com
Seven People Died With The COVID-19 In Hazara Division: Health Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 10:50 PM

Seven people died with the COVID-19 in Hazara division: Health department

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Seven people died all over the Hazara division with the COVID-19 while 21 people have recovered from the pandemic virus, this was disclosed by the health department statistics.

According to the details, three people including a woman died in the Abbottabad district while 4 people died in Manshera whereas 116 people have been affected by the COVID-19 all over the Hazara division.

In district Abbottabad 38 people have been caught by the Coronavirus, Mansehra 65, Haripur 10, Torghar 2 while no case has yet been reported in Kohistan and Battagram districts.

