Seven people have been killed,21 others injured in Quetta blast today

The police and rescue officials have reached the spot and are busy in shifting the victims to nearby hospital from Shahra-i-Adalat, district courts in Quetta.

The blast took place at the road in between of district courts and Quetta Press Club when some people were staging a protest.

Police say that the blast was of high intensity and was heard very far in the city.

Police and rescue officials rushed to the scene soon after the blast and shifted the victims to nearby hospital. Several buildings and shops were got damaged due to the blast. People ran away as they heard the blast. The security officials have cordoned off the entire area and started investigation to determine the nature of the blast.