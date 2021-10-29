Seven people hurt in brawl between two groups

At least seven people sustained injuries due to brawl between two groups at Bahadurpur chowk Bosan road here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :At least seven people sustained injuries due to brawl between two groups at Bahadurpur chowk Bosan road here on Friday.

According to Rescue officials, two rival groups started quarreling with each others over some issue and used sticks and bricks freely in which seven people got injuries.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital after provision of first aid.

The injured were identified as Safdar, Kishwar, Abbas, Yousuf, Khalil, Junaid and Hafeez.