UrduPoint.com

Seven People Hurt In Brawl Between Two Groups

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 04:45 PM

Seven people hurt in brawl between two groups

At least seven people sustained injuries due to brawl between two groups at Bahadurpur chowk Bosan road here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :At least seven people sustained injuries due to brawl between two groups at Bahadurpur chowk Bosan road here on Friday.

According to Rescue officials, two rival groups started quarreling with each others over some issue and used sticks and bricks freely in which seven people got injuries.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital after provision of first aid.

The injured were identified as Safdar, Kishwar, Abbas, Yousuf, Khalil, Junaid and Hafeez.

Related Topics

Injured Road

Recent Stories

Two persons suffocate to death in well at Phagora ..

Two persons suffocate to death in well at Phagora distt Battagram

34 seconds ago
 Local Bodies elections to be held in AJK by June n ..

Local Bodies elections to be held in AJK by June next year: AJK PM

36 seconds ago
 LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan adjourned till ..

LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan adjourned till Nov 2

37 seconds ago
 GCWUF invites applications E-Rozgar programs

GCWUF invites applications E-Rozgar programs

41 seconds ago
 Electric fans' export decrease 22% in 3 months

Electric fans' export decrease 22% in 3 months

7 minutes ago
 US Envoy Says Did Not Raise Russia's Alleged Role ..

US Envoy Says Did Not Raise Russia's Alleged Role in Mali, CAR During Africa Tri ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.