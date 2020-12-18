Seven people hurt in road mishap

Atleast seven persons including four kids sustained injuries due to collision between hand cart and a car at Valu Wala head Kot Addu on Friday

MUZAFFARGARH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Atleast seven persons including four kids sustained injuries due to collision between hand cart and a car at Valu Wala head Kot Addu on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a speeding car collided with hand cart near Valu Wala Kot Addu area in which seven people sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and shifted to Tehsil Headquarters hospital Kot Addu. One critical injured namely Tanvir was referred to Nishtar hospital due to critical condition.

Daira Deen Panah police arrested the car driver and started legal action into the incident.

