Seven People Hurt In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 01:58 PM

Seven people hurt in road mishap

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Atleast seven people got injured as two motorcycles collided with each other in Jehanian here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, two motorcycles collided each other due to over speeding near at 151/10-R Jehanian.

As a result, seven people sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 teams reached on the spot and shifted five injured to Civil hospital Jehanian while first aid was also provided to two minor injured on the spot.

More Stories From Pakistan

