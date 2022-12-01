Seven people hurt in road mishap

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :At least seven persons sustained injuries in a collision between a bus and trailer near Khanewal toll plaza due to fog.

According to Rescue officials, a passenger bus collided with a trailer due to thick fog in which seven people sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started a relief operation.

The teams shifted the injured to Tehsil headquarters hospital Mian Channu after providing first aid.