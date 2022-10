Seven people injured as passenger van capsized at Malikpura

At least seven persons were injured when a passenger van capsized while taking a sharp turn at Malikpura on Saturday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :At least seven persons were injured when a passenger van capsized while taking a sharp turn at Malikpura on Saturday.

According to the details, passenger van No. RIL-3315 which was coming from Sherwan when reached Malikpura, while taking a sharp turn overturned and as a result injured seven people including women and children.

Rescue 1122 recovered the injured from the van and shifted them to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Abbottabad.

The injured were identified as Saeed Akbar age 70, Safia Umar 13, Junaid Akhtar 55, Noreen Bibi 38 years, Mohammad Nazir 48 and Malik Aman 35, Khanzada Rahat 23.