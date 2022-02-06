UrduPoint.com

Seven People Injured In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2022 | 10:50 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Seven people were injured in a collision between car and auto rickshaw near Sultan Nagar area on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, a car collided with an auto rickshaw due to over speeding near Sultan Nagar Tehsil chowk Sarwar Shaheed area in which seven people sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Tehsil headquarters hospital Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

Police concerned was busy in interrogation into the incident.

>