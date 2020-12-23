UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven People Killed, 16 Injured In Blast At Factory In Southeastern Pakistan - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 01:10 AM

Seven People Killed, 16 Injured in Blast at Factory in Southeastern Pakistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) At least seven people were killed and 16 others were injured as a result of an explosion inside a factory in the city of Karachi in southeastern Pakistan, the Geo tv broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing local police.

According to the broadcaster, the incident took place at an ice and cold storage factory in the New Karachi Industrial Area, seriously damaging the building.

The police believe that many people are buried underneath the factory's rubble, Geo TV reported, adding that rescue teams have already arrived in the scene.

The authorities have launched a probe into the incident to establish its cause.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Injured Geo TV Police

Recent Stories

At request of Pfizer, Ministry of Health announces ..

1 minute ago

UNHCR, Air Arabia launch advocacy campaign to mark ..

16 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed attends MoI Virtual 1st Forum for S ..

31 minutes ago

UAE Fatwa Council says it’s permissible to use C ..

46 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Reaffirm Commitment to Developing Co ..

48 minutes ago

Newborns Gain Protection From COVID-19 When Moms G ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.