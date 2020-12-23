Seven People Killed, 16 Injured in Blast at Factory in Southeastern Pakistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) At least seven people were killed and 16 others were injured as a result of an explosion inside a factory in the city of Karachi in southeastern Pakistan, the Geo tv broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing local police.

According to the broadcaster, the incident took place at an ice and cold storage factory in the New Karachi Industrial Area, seriously damaging the building.

The police believe that many people are buried underneath the factory's rubble, Geo TV reported, adding that rescue teams have already arrived in the scene.

The authorities have launched a probe into the incident to establish its cause.