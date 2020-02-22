UrduPoint.com
Seven Persons Arrested, Poppy Crops Destroyed In Mohmand Agency

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 06:30 PM

Seven persons arrested, poppy crops destroyed in Mohmand Agency

MOHMAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) ::District police during a campaign against narcotics destroyed poppy crops and arrested seven persons here in Upper Prang area of Tehsil Prang Ghar.

The spokesperson on Saturday said on a tip off, police took action that some people have cultivated poppy crops, the Deputy Police Officer (DPO) District Mohmand directed Dilfaraz SDPO Lower Mohmand and Khalid Khan DSP Upper Prang Ghar to take necessary legal action.

Poppy crops have destroyed and arrested seven persons who had cultivated poppy crops under section-5 CNSA 2019 KP in Lower Mohmand police station.

The accused arrested were identified as Ghuncha Rehman son of Khan Sahib, Shah Zamin Khan son of Ziarat Said residents of Dabbar, Alam Zeb son of Aziz Rehman resident of Ziarat Kili, Guli Khan son of Hunar Khan resident of Qawal Prang Ghar, Saz Muhammad son of Iqbal residents of Kotagi Prang Ghar, Habib Khan son of Sher Zaman resident of Prang Ghar and Faraz son of Achoon Khan resident of Qawal.

