Seven persons booked for overcharging at parking stands

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration got registered cases against seven outlaws for overcharging at different parking stands, here on Monday.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Khawaja Umair, following complaints from citizens, raided at different parking stands especially outside different private hospitals.

He found seven persons, resorting to overcharging. Police concerned arrested the outlaws. He also wrote a letter to administration of Nishtar Hospital to abolish parking stand fee as citizens were complaining against overcharging. The assistant commissioner stated that nobody would be allowed to extract money illegally from citizens.