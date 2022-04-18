UrduPoint.com

Seven Persons Booked For Overcharging At Parking Stands

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Seven persons booked for overcharging at parking stands

The district administration got registered cases against seven outlaws for overcharging at different parking stands, here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration got registered cases against seven outlaws for overcharging at different parking stands, here on Monday.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Khawaja Umair, following complaints from citizens, raided at different parking stands especially outside different private hospitals.

He found seven persons, resorting to overcharging. Police concerned arrested the outlaws. He also wrote a letter to administration of Nishtar Hospital to abolish parking stand fee as citizens were complaining against overcharging. The assistant commissioner stated that nobody would be allowed to extract money illegally from citizens.

Related Topics

Police Money From

Recent Stories

Promoted SSPs pinned badges

Promoted SSPs pinned badges

9 seconds ago
 5 gamblers held in operation

5 gamblers held in operation

10 seconds ago
 Chief of South Korean Election Watchdog Resigns Ov ..

Chief of South Korean Election Watchdog Resigns Over Violations in Early Voting ..

14 seconds ago
 Danish Right-Wing Politician Says No Actions Plann ..

Danish Right-Wing Politician Says No Actions Planned in Sweden This Week - Repor ..

8 minutes ago
 Mali takes delivery of two more Russian combat hel ..

Mali takes delivery of two more Russian combat helicopters

8 minutes ago
 Paigham-e-Pakistan brought scholars of all schools ..

Paigham-e-Pakistan brought scholars of all schools of thought at one platform to ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.