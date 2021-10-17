Seven persons die as fire erupts at cob-house in Muzaffargarh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Seven persons of a family died as fire erupted suddenly in a cob house, during Saturday mid-night, at Pir Jehanian area in district Muzaffargarh.

According to District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Hussain Mian, Rescue 1122 received a call that four persons were stranded in a cob house, which underwent fire suddenly.

The DEO Dr Hussain Mian added that fire vehicles of Rescue 1122 rushed to the site and extinguished the fire.

During search, Rescue 1122 received seven dead bodies. The deceased persons are identified as Muhammad Nawaz (65), Khursheed Mai (35), Fouzia Mai (19), Shah Nawaz (12), Sarfaraz (10), Yaqub (2), and another baby of two months old.

Police concerned is investigating the mishap.