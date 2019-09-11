UrduPoint.com
Seven Persons Faint After Eating Poisonous Food In Lahore

Wed 11th September 2019 | 10:15 PM

Seven persons of a family fainted after taking poisonous food at Manawala, Bedian Road here on Wednesday

Police said the family members of Muhammad Sarwar brought some eatables from bazaar.

A woman and her six children fainted after eating those food items.

On getting information, rescuers shifted the persons to Lahore General Hospital. The affected persons were identified as Maah Bibi, wife of Sarwar, her children namely Jannat Gul (19), Ismatullah (8), Saad (15), Musafar (12), Zartaj Gul (3) and Gul Sheer (10).

