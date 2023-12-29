Open Menu

Seven Persons Held, Involvement In Immoral Activities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Seven persons held, involvement in immoral activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Police have arrested seven persons including five women for their alleged involvement in immoral activities.

On a tip-off, Bani Police raided at a house and nabbed seven persons namely Zahoor, Bilal and five women, Alia, Saima, Rabia, Sadia and Sonia for alleged involved in prostitution, a police spokesman informed.

The police registered a case against all the accused and started investigation.

Meanwhile, SP, Rawal Faisal Saleem appreciated this performance and directed all police officials for effective action against such persons in their respective areas.

Related Topics

Police Bani Women All

Recent Stories

Infinix HOT 40 series: Redefining Mobile Gaming - ..

Infinix HOT 40 series: Redefining Mobile Gaming - Features You Can't Ignore

26 minutes ago
 Spark Beyond the Ordinary; TECNO SPARK 20 Launches ..

Spark Beyond the Ordinary; TECNO SPARK 20 Launches in Pakistan

28 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Tribute paid to Dr. Majeed Abel for his 30 years o ..

Tribute paid to Dr. Majeed Abel for his 30 years of peace services

14 hours ago
 French father suspected of killing wife, children ..

French father suspected of killing wife, children 'heard voices'

14 hours ago
India's series dream ends in three-day defeat by S ..

India's series dream ends in three-day defeat by South Africa

14 hours ago
 ECC directs NPMC to check hoarding, price stabilit ..

ECC directs NPMC to check hoarding, price stability

15 hours ago
 CM KP distributes 148 degrees among medical studen ..

CM KP distributes 148 degrees among medical students

16 hours ago
 White House hopeful Haley rebuked over Civil War c ..

White House hopeful Haley rebuked over Civil War comments

16 hours ago
 Home Minister chairs meeting on appointment of new ..

Home Minister chairs meeting on appointment of new AIG Police in Makran

16 hours ago
 CPO directs strict action against weapon display, ..

CPO directs strict action against weapon display, aerial firing on New Year nigh ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan