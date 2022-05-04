Seven persons injured in clash between two groups

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :At least seven people were injured on Wednesday during a fight occurred between two groups over the issue of water in the fields.

The incident occurred near a local medical store situated at Sher Shar Road, rescuer said. Sticks and guns were used freely in the full-scale fight.

Four among seven victims received bullet injuries while three others belonged to the both sides were wounded by sticks.

Injured persons included Niaz Ahmad s/o Muhammad Ilyas aged 35, Zahor Ahmad s/o Rab Nawaz aged 40, Sarfraz s/o Muhammad Aashiq aged 35, Sajjad S/o Aashiq Muhammad aged 35, Fiaz s/o Aashiq Muhammad aged 28, Muhammad Akram s/o Muhammad Waris aged 45 and Imam Bukhash s/o Muhammad Bukhash were shifted to Nishtar hospital by rescuers.